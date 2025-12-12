17 Feared Dead, Others Missing As Armed Men Attack Returning IDPs In Taraba

No fewer than 17 persons have reportedly been murdered following an unprovoked attack by armed men, suspected to be the Jukun militia, in Tse Ajogo village, Wukari Local Government Area, Taraba State.

The armed men were said to have launched a coordinated attack on return- ing Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs in the village, leading to the death of 17 persons while many others are still missing.

According to popular security expert, Zagazola Makama, the sad incident happened on Wednesday at about 6 am. Quoting reliable sources, Makama said that the latest incident marks the second attack on returning IDPs in Tse Ajogo within a twomonth period.

The attackers were said to have stormed the village with dangerous weapons, firing indiscriminately at residents and IDPs. Makama said authorities have called for heightened vigilance in the area and urged troops to sustain patrols along key routes to protect resettling communities. “Security operatives are working to track and neutralise the attackers”, he said in a post on his official X handle.