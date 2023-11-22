17 Die, 208 Injured In Niger Auto Crash

At least seventeen people were confirmed dead and others injured in an auto crash that occurred at Takalafia village on Yawuri Expressway, in Magama Local Government Area of Niger State.
A tragic road accident
READ ALSO:
- Auto Crashes: FCTA mulls compulsory drug test for motorists, others
- Auto crash claims 7lives inEkiti, many hospitalised
- Auto crash claims eight lives in Ondo
Confirming the incident, the state Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) spokesperson, Bisi Kazeem, said an investigation into the lone crash revealed that it occurred around 3 p.m. on Tuesday and involved a DAF articulated vehicle engaged in a speed violation resulting in the loss of control.
Kazeem said that 206 male adults, one female adult, and one male child were rescued, but had different degrees of injuries.
“A total of 17 persons were killed in the crash. The injured victims have been evacuated to Kontagora General Hospital, Niger, for immediate medical attention.
“The dead were deposited in the mortuary of the same hospital,’’ he said.