17 Children Burnt To Death, 16 Others Injured As Fire Razes School In Zamfara

Tragedy struck in the Kaura-Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State, as fire outbreak at an Islamiya school claimed the lives of at least 17 Almajiri students.

Eyewitnesses said the fire started late on Tuesday night and raged for about three hours, leaving 17 students dead and 16 others injured.

A resident of the area, Abdulrasaq Bello Kaura, told newsmen that the cause of the fire was reported to be some stored sticks locally c a l l e d kara.

“It hap – p e n e d at Makaranta Mallam Ghali, inside their s t u d y h a l l . There are about 100 of them in the h o u s e after they evacuated the students, they thought none of them remained inside the house, it was when they returned after the fire, they started seeing their legs, hands, they got burnt beyond recognition,” the source said.

He added that the 17 dead students have been buried on Wednesday. Speaking via telephone, the Chairman of Kaura-Namoda Local Government, Comrade Mannir Muazu Haidara, confirmed the incident but stated that he was on his way to the scene and would provide further details later.

