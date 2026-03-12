17 Athletes From Niger Delta Games Make World Athletics U-20 Tourney

An interim technical report on the 2nd Niger Delta Games, submitted to World Athletics, the National Sports Commission (NSC), and the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), revealed that 17 athletes have qualified for the World Junior U-20 Championship in the United States.

Enefiok UdoObong, the Games Technical Director, confirmed that this group consists of four boys and 13 girls. The report detailed the qualifying standards and included the athletes’ times and distances.

Noteworthy performances included Chibueze Osama and Godswill Sunday, both from Delta State, who met the 100 meters qualifying time of 10.50 seconds, finishing with times of 10.42 and 10.44 seconds, respectively.

Bright Gift from Akwa Ibom matched the 200 meters standard of 21.25 seconds, while Oseiwe Salami Ahusimenre from Edo State recorded 51.75 seconds in the men’s 400 meters hurdles, beating the 55-second benchmark.

In the women’s 100 meters, Ejiro Peter (11.58 seconds), Tejiri Ugoh Praise (11.76 seconds), Azeez Zainab (11.73 seconds), and Victory Imoisemen Azobudi (11.78 seconds) qualified under the 11.78-second mark. In the girls’ 200 meters, Ejiro Peter (23.66 seconds), Tejiri Ugoh Praise (23.75 seconds), and Faith Chukwuma (24.02 seconds) all surpassed the 24.35-second standard.