16th Headies: Organisers Call For Entries

The hip hop music awards also known as, The Headies has returned for its 16th edition. The organisers have called for nominations for the various categories. Nominations fall within the year in review spanning January 2022 to March 2023 and only songs released during this period will be eligible for a nomination.

The Headies is a music awards show established by the hip-hop magazine of Nigeria to recognise outstanding Nigerian artistes and to encourage them. This award has been won by many outstanding musicians like Wizkid, MI Abaga and Olamide, who have made waves in the Nigerian music industry.

In order to spice up this year’s show, there is an introduction of a new category titled, International artistes of the year, aimed at recognising non-African artistes, who have made great impact on Afrobeats. Nomination portal closes on June 16.