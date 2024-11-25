16th Convocation: 86 Bag First Class Honours As ACU, Oyo Graduates 2,679

Share

In spite of funding challenges, the management of the Ajayi Crowther University (ACU), Oyo, will on Wednesday graduate 86 First Class honours students, out of the 2,679 being celebrated at its 16th convocation.

This was disclosed on Monday by the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Timothy Abiodun Adebayo, during the convocation press conference held on the campus.

According to him, “1,230 persons will be awarded Second Class Honours (Upper) degrees, while 560 and 61 persons will receive Second Class Honours (Lower) and Third-Class degrees, respectively.

Flanked by his deputy, Prof. Muyiwa Popoola; Registrar, Dr Jadesola Babatola; Bursar, Dr. Ayodele John Olusanwo, and

Librarian Dr Mrs Abosede Ajiboye, the VC added that: “There are 742 graduands in the postgraduate category. They consist of 82 persons who will be awarded a postgraduate diploma and 660 individuals, on whom various Masters Degrees will be conferred, as against 974 undergraduate students and 594 postgraduate students in last year’s Convocation. Specifically, 77 successful individuals will be awarded Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) Degrees, in various disciplines of the Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo”, he said.

As part of activities lined up for the convocation ceremony, the VC said that two distinguished personalities who had positively impacted the University will be conferred with Honourary Doctorate Degree awards. They are Reverend Bola Adams and Mr Modupe Alakija, OON.

Reeling out some of the achievements of the University, Prof. Adebayo gladly disclosed that the University had been granted approval by the NUC “to mount the following programmes: Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Biotechnology, Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGDE), Master of Science and Doctor of Philosophy in Architecture.

“This achievement is a testament to our determination to broaden the University’s frontiers. With this highly desirable development, the University can now admit students for the programme”, he stressed.

As a testimony to the academic excellence of the school, aside from some professional strides made by some of the students, including international awards, the VC said that four Law students, namely: Iroju Eniola Christiana, Ekundayo Olabisi Victoria, Oluwaseye Ayodeji Edema, and Tolulope Oreoluwa Ariwajoye, graduated from the Law School with First Class.

In spite of these achievements, the VC hinted that the University is struggling with funding challenges. He said: “In order to meet the increasing demand for quality education, the University urgently requires more funds to enhance the infrastructure on our campuses in Offa Meta, Kieseni, and Osoogun

There is a need for the construction of new faculty buildings, especially for our Faculties of Communication and Media Studies, Engineering, Environmental Studies, and the College of Health Sciences.

The endowment of professorial chairs will further strengthen our academic leadership and provide support for our continued growth”.

