16DaysActivism: Mechanics, Technicians In Niger Seek More Awareness To Tackle GBV

Skilled tradespeople under the auspices of the Amalgamated Union of Motor Mechanics and Technicians of Nigeria (AUOMMATON), Niger State chapter has called for more time to sensitize its members across the state so as to end Gender Based Violence (GBV).

The State Chairman of the AUOMMATON, Najeem Salaudeen Bello made this call during the Strengthening Community Active Participation Against GBV (SCAPAGBV) as part of activities to commemorate this year’s 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence with support from Nigeria Women Trust Fund.

It would be noted that the SCAPAGBV is a Global Promoters for Community Initiative (GPCI) project to end violence in society.

According to him “We will pass the message to all our members, before now, we did not know that certain things we use to do are violence. Now that we know, we will ensure all our members across the state adhere to these things so that our society can be better for us all.

“Now that we are aware of GBV and the laws, ignorance will never be an excuse for anyone. And if we all adhere to and respect ourselves there won’t be problems in our homes, families and even at work. This is an awareness that I believe needs to be sustained”.

In her remarks, Niger State Gender Based Violence Focal Person and Director, Planning, Research and Statistics Gender Mrs Mary Yisa charged the Union to take the message to their members adding that, the law will catch up with anyone who violates it.

According to her, “GBV does not only take place at home, but at offices, workshops and anywhere. Anyone who is found wanting will definitely face the wrath of the law.

“As you can see, they are even asking us to sustain the awareness and assured that they will ensure they take it to all their members across the 25 local government areas of the state.”

Furthermore, she urged them to be ambassadors of GBV wherever they find themselves and to join the state to reduce GBV against women and girls.

Earlier, the Programme manager of SCAPAGBV, Olasukanmi Kalejaiye disclosed that harassment is a form of GBV and must not be found in our community, especially in the workshops.

He urged them to relate the message to their apprentices, saying “Anyone that indulges in any form of harassment can be sued; harassment is not only sexual but it could be physical or verbal, via email, phone or in person”.

Accordingly, he said “Please desist from physically abusing your apprentice as a form of discipline. Only the court of law is liable to pronounce judgment on anyone.”

While admonishing them not to treat their children violently, Kalejaiye said “the Child Rights law is operational and could be used to arraign defaulters”.

