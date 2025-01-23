165 Ibadan Residents Benefit From SIFAX Group’s Health Outreach

Share

No fewer than 165 residents of the Sabo community in Mokola, Ibadan have benefitted from free dental checkups, scaling and polishing and oral hygiene education sponsored and funded by SIFAX Group for the University of Ibadan Association of Dental Students (UADS).

The group’s Corporate Affairs Manager, Muyiwa Akande noted in a statement that the event brought vital oral health services to an underserved population while fostering dental hygiene awareness.

Akande explained that the company had reaffirmed its commitment to community development and healthcare accessibility by sponsoring the University of Ibadan Association of Dental Students (UADS) 2024 Mega Outreach.

He noted that the activities of UADS covered essential logistics, including securing the venue, procuring medical supplies, providing personal protective equipment and facilitating transportation.

Akande explained: “The outreach positively impacted no fewer than 165 residents, who benefitted from free dental checkups, scaling and polishing, and oral hygiene education. The services were expertly delivered by final-year dental students and two medical doctors on the team.

“Notably, 30 participants were referred for professional scaling and polishing, while every attendee received a toothbrush and toothpaste—highlighting the event’s overarching goal of equipping individuals with the tools and knowledge needed to maintain better oral health.”

He stressed that the community leaders expressed heartfelt gratitude to SIFAX Group for their invaluable support, emphasising the transformative impact of the outreach.

Also, the dental students praised the sponsorship, which not only enabled them to serve the community but also enhanced their clinical skills.

The UADS Executive Committee on Dental Education and Health (CODEH) also extended its appreciation to SIFAX Group for making the event a reality.

They reaffirmed their commitment to continuing similar initiatives in the future, ensuring the spirit of care and service remains alive.

The representative of UADS CODEH, Mr. Kehinde Omotoso added: “We deeply appreciate SIFAX Group for sponsoring this outreach. With your support, UADS CODEH was able to reach out to the populace of the Sabo community, providing them with free medical tests and dental consultations, and bringing oral health services closer to their community.

“With your formidable support, as we have enjoyed in this outreach, we can keep sensitising people on quality oral health practices and providing free dental consultations and procedures beyond the four walls of the dental centre.”

