165 Ibadan Residents Benefit From SIFAX Group’s Health Outreach

Share

No fewer than 165 residents of Sabo community in Mokola, Ibadan have benefitted from free dental checkups, scaling and polishing and oral hygiene education sponsored and funded by SIFAX Group for University of Ibadan Association of Dental Students (UADS).

The group’s Corporate Affairs Managers, Muyiwa Akande noted in a statement that event brought vital oral health services to an underserved population while fostering dental hygiene awareness.

Akande explained that the company had reaffirmed its commitment to community development and healthcare accessibility by sponsoring the University of Ibadan Association of Dental Students (UADS) 2024 Mega Outreach.

He noted that the activities of UADS covered essential logistics, including securing the venue, procuring medical supplies, providing personal protective equipment and facilitating transportation.

Share

Please follow and like us: