Sixteen-year-old Atinuke Onabiyi from Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, has taken up competitive shooting, a niche in sport rarely practised in the city.

New Telegraph gathered that Onabiyi began training in 2021 after being introduced to the sport during a family outing.

Onabiyi now spends much of her time at a local shooting range, practising precision techniques under the guidance of coaches.

Her training routine focuses on breath control, focus and trigger discipline, skills she deems essential for success in shooting competition

She said, “My dad took us to Ikeja Stadium and told me to pick a sport I would like to do. While walking around, I saw the shooting range for the first time.

“I thought, ‘What is this sniper doing here?’ They told me it was called shooting. I developed an interest immediately.”

According to her, her interest in marksmanship was influenced by years of watching action films, which she said inspired her ambition to join the military.

“I still want to go to military school,” she said, the determination clear in her voice. “That has been my dream since I was six years old. My plan is that after university, I will join the Nigerian Defence Academy.”

“At school, I do mental training, reviewing what I practice physically in my head, working on breath control, watching videos, and visualising my performance. When I return home, I apply it physically during training,” she explained

According to her, she now applies that discipline to 10-metre air rifle training, while balancing the demands of the sport with her academic work in Ekiti.

Her competitive record includes silver medals in both individual and team events at the 2021 National Youth Games at Ilorin.

In 2023, she won silver in the individual category and gold in the team event at the National Youth Games in Asaba.

In the same year, she claimed silver doubles at both the National Sports Festival in Asaba and the Chief of Naval Championship.

In 2024, she achieved a career milestone at the National Youth Games in Asaba, winning her first individual gold in shooting and setting a national record, in addition to securing gold in the team event.

“I was so excited. The girl I competed against for gold was very good, but I thank God for giving me the strength to win. It was my first individual gold in shooting after winning silver many times.”

Meanwhile, the child prodigy is also active in archery. She began in 2021. In 2022, she won silver medals in both the individual and team barebow events at the National Archery Championships.

In 2023, she won gold in the Edo State Archery Competition. She also claimed team gold and individual silver at the Olowu School championships in Abeokuta, where she received a ‘Well Behaved Archer’ award.

By 2024, she had won the Best Archer of the Year title at the Olowu Championships. She also took silver at the Zen Archery International Open Championship in Lagos.

In 2025, she earned bronze at the Zen Championship and three gold medals at the BASWAG competition in Lagos.

However, the young prodigy made it known that she’d choose shooting over archery

“I love both, but if I had to choose, I would pick shooting,” she said.

“I’ve always wanted to meet an Indian female shooter I admire and compete at an Olympic standard.”

Onabiyi says she aims to compete against the world’s top shooters within five years, with a particular focus on challenging China’s dominance.

She names China’s Wang Zifei and India’s Aujum Moudgil as her sporting idols, while crediting her mother as her greatest mentor, lauding her support.

The sixteen-year-old master in archery says her ultimate goal is to compete at the Olympics, describing her current medals as milestones along the way

“I’m determined to keep training until I achieve my personal bests and participate in the Olympics,” she said.