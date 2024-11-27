16-Year-Old Isimah Wins 14th UBA Foundation Essay Competition

Share

The UBA Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Group, has announced the winners of the 14th edition of its annual National Essay Competition (NEC), showcasing the brightest minds among senior secondary school students across Nigeria.

At the Grand Finale event which was held in UBA House on Tuesday, Tehilah Oluchukwu Isimah of Everest Heights Int’l Academy, Gwagwlada-Abuja, emerged as the overall winner of this year’s competition, she clinched the highly coveted prize of a N7.5 million educational grant, which will support her university education at any African institution of her choice.

While receiving her winning grant, trophy, certificate, plaque and other gifts, Isimah, who couldn’t contain her joy, said, “I am so happy, I prayed and worked so hard for this, even though I am a science student, I have always loved writing.

I am very glad this dream of mine came through. UBA Foundation, this is answered prayers for me, I will forever be grateful.

Isimah’s mother who was also at the event said, “I can’t believe this, this is really happening, thank you UBA Foundation, this is indeed a dream come through for us, I am so happy.”

