16-Year-Old American Boy Commits Suicide Following Sextortion Message Traced To Nigeria

A sextortion network communication traced to Lagos, Nigeria, has been linked to the death of a 16-yearold American schoolboy, Evan Boettler, who took his own life after receiving blackmail messages from a fake Snapchat account. Boettler, from Missouri, died just 90 minutes after being threatened by an online user posing as a teenage girl under the name JennyTee60, according to a BBC investigation.

The account had persuaded him to share explicit images before demanding money and threatening to leak the pictures. One of the messages sent to him read: “I have your nudes and everything needed to ruin your life.” Investigators later traced the Snapchat account to an IP address in Lagos, Nigeria, un- covering a web of cybercrimi- nals locally known as Yahoo Boys.

These groups, often operating from so-called “Hustle Kingdoms,” run organised sextortion and romance scams targeting young people in Western countries. One of the scammers, identified only as Ola, described how they use fake identities generated online to deceive victims. “You open a female account using fake names from fake generators,” he said. When asked about remorse, he replied: “I don’t feel bad because I need the money.”