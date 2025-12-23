16 Persons Injured, 25 Affected In Recent Auchi Fire Incident

… as govt pledges support

The recent fuel tanker explosion in Auchi, Etsako West LG of Edo State left 25 people affected, with 16 receiving treatment at hospitals.

The incident also destroyed shops, four trucks, and several motorbikes. The figures were revealed by Jerry Idahosa, Head of EdoSEMA, during a tour with a delegation led by Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon Gani Audu.

According to Idahosa, 25 people were affected, with 16 receiving treatment at Auchi General Hospital and Amazing Grace Hospital.

Some shops, four trucks, and a few motorbikes were also destroyed in the inferno The state government’s highpowered delegation led by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mallam Gani Audu visited the scene of the incident and hospitals where victims are receiving treatment, on the directive of Governor Monday Okpebholo.

Audu said the delegation was mandated by the governor to Auchi to sympathise with the community and carry out an on-thespot assessment of the incident.

“We were given a clear mandate by the governor when we heard of this incident on the 17th of December that we should come to Auchi immediately to show solidarity and sympathise with the Auchi community and the victims. We are here on the directive of His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo, to assess exactly what happened,” he said.