16 Killed As Suspected Herders Storm Benue Community

Some gunmen suspected to be armed herders have invaded Wandor, Mbaikyor community in the Mbalom Council Ward of Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State, killing a former army officer and 15 others.

New Telegraph gathered that the attackers were said to have invaded on Thursday, and destroyed approximately 50 houses, cottages, farmlands, and food barns in 11 communities during their invasion.

A survivour of the incident, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, claimed the well-armed marauders, numbering around 40, attacked the hamlet around 7 p.m. and opened fire on the residents, who were caught off guard.

According to Comfort Agbo, Caretaker Chairman of Gwer East LGA, confirmed the event, “At the moment, there is relative peace in the Windsor community.” So far, 16 bodies have been recovered. Two people were harmed and are receiving treatment.

“Those who attacked and killed my people are suspected armed herdsmen. The security operatives are currently moving the bodies to the mortuary.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene, also confirmed the development and stated that the Police Commissioner was on his way to the scene of the attack for an evaluation.

Meanwhile, at the time of filling the report; Sam Ode, the State Deputy Governor, was claimed to have led a delegation to the village.