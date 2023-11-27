16 Days Of Activism: WARDC Tasks FG On Implementation Of VAPP Laws To Curb GBV

The Women Advocate Research and Documentation Center (WARDC) has joined the global community in observing the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV), with the theme “UNiTE – Invest to PreViolence against Women & Girls.”

The Founder/Executive Director, WARDC, Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi made this known in a press statement made available to journalists in Abuja.

The 16 Days of Activism, spanning from November 25th to December 10th, symbolizes a collective call to action against one of the most pervasive violations of human rights – gender-based violence. This year’s theme underscores the imperative to invest in proactive measures that can effectively prevent violence directed at women and girls.

WARDC recognizes the importance of fostering a world where every woman and girl can live free from fear, intimidation, and violence.

“Through our unwavering commitment to advocacy, Legal aid, research, and documentation, we strive to shed light on the intricate dynamics of gender-based violence, providing valuable insights that inform policies and interventions.

She identified investing in prevention as a means of addressing the root causes of GBV, dismantling harmful stereotypes, and empowering individuals and communities to actively reject violence.

“By supporting education, advocacy, and awareness initiatives, we contribute to the creation of a society where equality is not just an ideal but a lived reality.

“During these 16 Days of Activism, WARDC will engage in a series of events, webinars, and awareness campaigns to amplify the message of unity against gender-based violence. We invite the community, stakeholders, and partners to join hands with us in this collective endeavor to build a world where every woman and girl can thrive without the fear of violence”.

Together, let us UNiTE and invest in a future where the rights and dignity of women and girls are upheld, and gender-based violence becomes an intolerable relic of the past justice in Nigeria.

WARDC is a women’s rights organization in Nigeria, which provides pro bono legal services for women victims of gender-based violence and other women’s rights abuse.