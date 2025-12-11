16 Days Of Activism: Kebbi Ministry Of Health Focuses On Service Delivery, Education, Sensitization

The Kebbi State Ministry of Health says it is intensifying efforts to improve healthcare service delivery for mothers and children in order to reduce maternal and child mortality rates in the state, as it marks the second week of the Sixteen Days of Activism on Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (MNCH).

The State Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Yakubu Samaila Augi, disclosed this at an event marking the commencement of the week-long nationwide campaign to deliver high-impact, low-cost interventions on MNCH in Kebbi.

The Commissioner emphasized the importance of collective action, noting that every mother and child deserves a healthy start in life.

He added that the activities for the week are not just about service provision but about saving lives and building healthy communities.

According to him, the services to be provided include routine immunization, antenatal services, deworming, Vitamin A supplementation, nutrition screening, and health education.

He stated that the state government is committed to sustaining routine immunization programs and reducing maternal mortality across the state.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of the State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Pharmacist Muhammad Yauri, described the MNCH Week as a high-impact, evidence-based intervention designed to deliver integrated health and nutrition services to communities across all 21 LGAs.

Represented by a Director in the agency, Nasiru Muhammad Yauri, he called on community leaders, stakeholders, health workers, and partners to mobilize and ensure that no child or mother is left behind. He reiterated the state government’s commitment to supporting MNCH Week.

In their goodwill messages, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, as well as representatives of NPHCDA, UNICEF, WHO, GAIN, and NANAS Foundation, commended the present government and Dr. Nafisa Nasir for prioritizing the health sector and improving the quality of life of women and children in the state.

The event featured entertainment and the presentation of financial support of ₦10,000 and delivery kits to 500 women.