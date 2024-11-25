16 Days Of Activism: Fight Against GBV, A Battle For Soul Of Our Society – FG

Share

The Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has stressed that the fight against gender-based violence (GBV) is a battle for the soul of the society while calling on stakeholders to intensify efforts to combat GBV in Nigeria.

The Minister also revealed at a media briefing on Monday to launch the 2024 “16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence” campaign in Abuja that 30% of Nigerian women aged 15 to 49 have suffered physical or sexual violence.

“The fight against gender-based violence is a battle for the soul of our society, which we must win. My expectation therefore, is that this 2024 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence will be a rallying moment to unite our efforts, amplify our voices, demand action, and strengthen our resolve to end violence against women and girls in all its ramifications in Nigeria.

“This year’s campaign, themed “Unite Campaign: Towards Beijing to Prevent Violence Against Women and Girls,” commemorates the commitments made at the 1995 Beijing Conference, which advanced global efforts for gender equality.

“Gender-based violence is a gross violation of human rights. It prevents women and girls from reaching their full potential and undermines our nation’s progress. Violence knows no tribe or creed—it cuts across social and economic boundaries,” the Minister stated.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim pointed out the increasing incidence of abuse, particularly among vulnerable groups, including women in conflict zones, girls with disabilities, and young girls in rural areas.

While commending progress in legislative reforms, such as the domestication of the Child Rights Act in all 36 states and the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act in 35 states, she stressed the importance of effective enforcement of these laws.

She informed that the Ministry in collaboration with partners, will organize various events across the country during the 16-day campaign, including sensitization campaigns, school visits, workshops, and an awareness walk to the National Assembly. Efforts will also focus on empowering girls in rural communities and enhancing survivor support through Nigeria’s 47 Sexual Assault Referral Centres.

Harping on the importance of data, the minister said, “To monitor and evaluate our progress, we will strengthen our data collection mechanisms. The availability of accurate data will inform policies, programmes, and resource allocation while ensuring accountability at all levels. In a few days from now, the existing National Electronic Dashboard on GBV Data will be up and running.”

The Minister urged stakeholders to adopt a multi-sectoral approach, engage men and boys as allies, and promote education to challenge harmful cultural norms. Additionally, she announced the launch of a National Electronic Dashboard to improve data collection and ensure accountability in GBV prevention.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to creating a Nigeria where women and girls can live free from violence, fear, and discrimination. “When women and girls thrive, sustainable development is assured,” she concluded.

