16 Days Of Activism: Bayelsa NAWOJ Seeks End To Violence Against Women

As the Sixteen Days Activism against women violence continues, the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, NAWOJ, Bayelsa State Chapter has urged members of the public to see the fight against Gender-Based violence as a collective responsibility.

In a statement on Thursday by the Chairperson of NAWOJ, Grace Orumieyefa, and Secretary, Tekinyo Theophilus, the group describes this year’s activism as a call to end all forms of gender-based violence.

The statement noted that with this year’s Global theme tagged “UNiTE, Invest to Prevent Violence against Women and Girls” and No Excuse as a slogan and hashtag, it is a clear indication that the global society has embraced the fight for the rights of women.

The statement explained that it requires concerted efforts to achieve results against gender-based violence and to ensure the protection of women and the girl child.

The group stressed that there was a need for more action to ensure that women of all diversity live lives devoid of violence and coercion adding that it is a call to action to raise awareness about the devastating impact that gender-based violence brings to the society.

The statement lauded the Governor of Bayelsa State, Duoye Diri, and Gloria Diri’s foundation for the continuous protection of the girl child and the establishment of Women’s Rights laws and policies in the state.

The statement also encouraged everyone to get involved in the 16 days of activism to amplify the voices of women in politics and their activities to support women’s organizations and strengthen women’s inclusiveness.