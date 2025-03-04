Gas Explosion: 16 Die In Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway

Share

No fewer than 16 individuals were burnt beyond recognition, and three others sustained varying degrees of injuries in a fatal crash that occurred near Buhari Estate along the Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway.

Confirming the tragic incident in a statement issued on Tuesday, the spokesperson for the Ogun State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Okpe, said the lone crash involved a white Mazda bus with registration number KJA 949 YJ, which was carrying a filled gas cylinder.

According to Okpe, the explosion, triggered by a fire outbreak, led to the devastating loss of lives.

The Sector Commander, Akinwunmi Fasakin, who led the rescue operation, expressed displeasure over what he described as the carelessness of the driver.

Fasakin criticised the decision to transport a filled gas cylinder in a passenger vehicle, stressing that highly flammable substances should only be conveyed in designated vehicles operated by trained professionals.

He also joined efforts to clear the wreckage and restore traffic flow along the busy route.

The FRSC boss urged motorists and passengers to prioritise safety while extending his condolences to the families of the deceased.

