16 BDC Operators Docked In P’Harcourt For Unlawful Activities

A Magistrate Court in Port Harcourt Rivers State has remanded 16 Bureau De Change (BDC) operators in the Correctional Centre for illegal banking activities.

Magistrate Alatuwo Fubara’s ruling on Wednesday comes after the police filed an ex parte application seeking more time to complete their investigation before formally charging the individuals in issue.

The police said that the BDC operators’ acts violated the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act of 2020.

Fubara granted the police’s request and scheduled the case for plea and possibly bail consideration on March 7, 2024.

Sani Issaka, the Chairman of BDC operators in Port Harcourt, and several others involved in the operations had previously stated that over 150 members, including himself, were apprehended by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives in Rumuola, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area, Rivers State