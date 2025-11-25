16 Banks Meet CBN Recapitalisation Threshold

Sixteen commercial banks have fully complied with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) new capitalization threshold of ₦500 billion, CBN Governor Mr. Olayemi Cardoso confirmed on Tuesday.

He added that 27 banks are still in the process of raising the required capital, assuring that the CBN is closely monitoring developments.

The announcement came as the Central Bank, at its 303rd meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), retained the lending rate at 27 percent to consolidate disinflation gains.

Governor Cardoso stated that members also decided to retain the Cash Reserve Ratio at 45 percent for commercial banks and 16 percent for merchant banks, maintain the 75 percent CRR on non-Treasury Single Account public sector deposits, keep the Liquidity Ratio at 30 percent, and adjust the standing facilities corridor to plus 50 and minus 450 basis points around the Monetary Policy Rate.

Further details are expected as the CBN continues to monitor banking sector compliance and overall economic indicators.