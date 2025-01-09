16 Bag First Class As 345 Graduate From Fountain Varsity

Share

Fountain University Osogbo (FUO) has invested N1.04 billion in infrastructure development. Vice-Chancellor Olayinka Ramota Karim said this at a press conference to herald the university’s 14th convocation ceremonies.

According to the professor, 16 out of the graduating 345 students bagged first class. She said: “For the 14th convocation, our university celebrates the academic accomplishments of 345 graduates across sub-degree, undergraduate, and postgraduate levels.

“The university will confer diplomas, first degrees, and higher degrees as follows: 315 First Degrees, with 16 achieving First-Class Honours, 105 earning Second-Class Upper Division, 120 attaining Second-Class Lower Division, and 37 securing Third Class.

“For the B.N.Sc. Nursing Science programme, we proudly recognise 2 graduates with Distinctions, 33 with Credits, and 3 with Pass grades.”

