New Telegraph

January 10, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 10, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 16 Bag First…

16 Bag First Class As 345 Graduate From Fountain Varsity

Fountain University Osogbo (FUO) has invested N1.04 billion in infrastructure development. Vice-Chancellor Olayinka Ramota Karim said this at a press conference to herald the university’s 14th convocation ceremonies.

According to the professor, 16 out of the graduating 345 students bagged first class. She said: “For the 14th convocation, our university celebrates the academic accomplishments of 345 graduates across sub-degree, undergraduate, and postgraduate levels.

“The university will confer diplomas, first degrees, and higher degrees as follows: 315 First Degrees, with 16 achieving First-Class Honours, 105 earning Second-Class Upper Division, 120 attaining Second-Class Lower Division, and 37 securing Third Class.

“For the B.N.Sc. Nursing Science programme, we proudly recognise 2 graduates with Distinctions, 33 with Credits, and 3 with Pass grades.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Sisters Set Father On Fire After Rape
Read Next

UNILORIN Intervenes In Alumni Association’s Rift
Share
Copy Link
×