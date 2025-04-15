16 APC LG Chairmen Ask Kawu To Return To Party

Share

The Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and their Secretaries from Kano South Senatorial District have called on Senator Sulaiman Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila to return to APC.

Speaking on behalf of the 16 APC Chairmen, their secretaries and ward leaders, the APC Chairman of Albasu Local Government, Alhaji Iliya Jibrin Hungu, said the call became necessary considering the value Sumaila would add to the party if he return.

Hungu said: “If Sen. Sumaila succumbs to our plea and returns to APC, no other party will shine in Kano South, just as the man will unite the party members in the district. “We knew the capacity and value of Sen. Sumaila in Kano politics.

Though he is not a card carrying member of the APC, yet the man extends his hands of fellowship to all irrespective of their party affiliation. “This is the kind of politician we need in APC.

