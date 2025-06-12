16 Ak 47 Rifles Recovered In Delta, Says CP

Share

The Commissioner of Police in Delta State, Abaniwonda Olufemi, said his special crack team has recovered 16 AK 47 riffles between January and May, at different flashpoints across the three senatorial districts of the state.

The CP on Orientation Panorama, a public affairs programme of the Delta State Orientation and Communications Bureau, listed other light weapons recovered from hardened criminals and their syndicates.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, who represented the CP attributed the huge success recorded by his command to the unwavering support and encouragement from Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, who is the Chief Security Officer of the State.

He described the governor as a “pragmatic leader, a team-player,” who has been assisting the police and other security agencies in the state in terms of logistics, equipment and insightful contributions during strategic security meetings, and commended the Commander of the State Command’s Special Assignment Team, ASP Julius Robinson and team members.

He said the recent wave of kidnapping and security breaches at Abraka in Ethiope East Local Government Area was painful and unfortunate, maintaining that the situation was under control.

Share