15wins Ventures Launches Tech Facility To Enhance Innovation In Nigeria

15Wins Ventures, a Dutch-based venture builder, has launched a tech platform – Z-Habitat Hub in Lagos to support innovation and entrepreneurship in Nigeria.

Commenting on the significance of Z-Habitat in driving innovation and creating equitable opportunities for underserved communities, the Netherlands Ambassador to Nigeria, Bengt van Loosdrecht, said: “We see Z-Habitat Hub as a powerful connection point – a place where ideas can take root and thrive through collaboration.

Many people in the west do not realize that Nigeria is a country on the brink of transformation.The domestic private sector, driven by young, well-educated individuals, is flourishing.

This is a dynamic I have seen in other rapidly developing regions, and I believe Nigeria’s youth are on the cusp of an exciting future.’’

The Chief Executive Officer of 15Wins Ventures, Nelson Ajulo, said the hub will host various programmes including workshops, mentorship sessions, and networking events, all aimed at empowering startups in Lagos.

According to him, he hub’s mission aligns with 15 Wins Ventures’ goal to build a sustainable foundation for African tech development, bridging resources from its base in the Netherlands to local talent in West Africa.

Reflecting on the vision behind the Z-Habitat, Ajulo, highlighted the hub’s role as a transformative force startup ecosystem in Lagos. “Z-Habitat is a place where technology, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit come together. Our mission is to provide local entrepreneurs and creatives with the resources, mentorship, and networks they need to turn their ideas into impactful solutions.

