15th Governors Belt Tournament Thrills Lagos Fans

The Boxing & MMA Hall of Fame hosted the 15th Annual Governors Belt Tournament on December 26, 2024, in Lagos, transforming the indoor arena of Teslim Balogun Stadium into a vibrant battleground for boxing and MMA enthusiasts.

The event celebrated athleticism, competitive spirit, and the remarkable skill of Nigerian fighters.

The tournament began with a ceremonial display of the prestigious Governor’s Belt by Rasheed Lawal, a renowned former Nigerian amateur boxer who represented the country at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Lawal’s appearance energized the crowd, setting the tone for a day of intense competition and thrilling bouts.

A total of 13 matches took place, featuring fighters across various weight categories in both male and female divisions.

Each athlete entered the ring with determination, aiming to etch their names in the annals of combat sports history.

