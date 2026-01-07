Fountain University, Osogbo, Osun State, has announced plans to graduate a total of 508 students during its 15th convocation ceremony, which the institution said will be marked by a week-long celebration of academic excellence, innovation, and community engagement.

Speaking at a press briefing held on the university campus, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ramota Karim, described the convocation as a significant milestone in the institution’s journey, reflecting its resilience, growth, and commitment to quality education.

“It is with immense joy and gratitude to Allah that I present the 15th Convocation Ceremonies of Fountain University, a week dedicated to celebrating the academic achievements, resilience, and remarkable journeys of 508 graduands across sub-degree, undergraduate and postgraduate levels,” Professor Karim said.

She invited stakeholders, parents, and the public to partake in the activities lined up for the convocation, describing it as a period of reflection, celebration, and renewed commitment to excellence.

Giving details of the graduating class, Professor Karim revealed that 426 undergraduates will receive degrees, while 81 students will be awarded postgraduate degrees, including a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Biological Sciences (Microbiology option).

The breakdown of undergraduate results shows: 43 First Class Honours, 190 Second Class Upper, 135 Second Class Lower, 51 Third Class.

She further disclosed a historic milestone for the institution with the graduation of the first set of its Law programme.

“A landmark achievement for the University is the graduation of the first cohort of our Law Programme, consisting of 32 graduands , all of whom, by the grace of Allah, have successfully met the requirements and will gain admission into the Nigerian Law School this year,”the Vice-Chancellor stated.

Additionally, the institution will graduate six diploma students in Arabic and Islamic Studies.

Professor Karim announced that the university recorded significant advancements in research and grant attraction within the academic session, noting that several faculty members secured reputable local and international funding opportunities.

She said the development underscores the University’s growing relevance within the national and global academic community.

According to the university, the convocation activities began with a press briefing on Wednesday, January 7, followed by a series of academic, social, and spiritual engagements.

Events lined up include; Sporting activities, Entrepreneurship, Research and Innovation Session showcasing Town-Gown-Industry collaboration , Thursday, January 8

Walimatul-Qur’an ceremony celebrating Qur’anic proficiency of 20 students , Sunday, January 11 Merit Award Ceremony to honour outstanding staff, students, alumni and community stakeholders – Monday, January 12.

The Convocation Lecture is scheduled for Tuesday, January 13 at 2:00 p.m., to be delivered by Dr. Adesola Kazeem Adeduntan, FCIB, President and Founder of Sequoia Holdings Limited, with the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, serving as Chairman.

The ceremony will climax on Wednesday, January 14, with the formal conferment of diplomas, first degrees, and higher degrees on the 508 graduands, alongside the presentation of prizes and honorary recognitions.

Professor Karim reaffirmed the university’s commitment to nurturing morally upright, academically grounded, and socially responsible graduates who will contribute positively to national development.