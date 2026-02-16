15th Biennial Police Games 2026 Kicks Off With Over 6,000 Athletes In Delta

The 15th Biennial Police Games 2026 has officially kicked off with over 6,000 athletes from across Nigeria to compete in 37 sporting events.

The Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Delta State, wore a new look with a transforming status of national unity and competitive excellence.

The colourful opening ceremony featured a march-past by contingents from 17 police zonal commands and the Force Headquarters, representing the 36 states and the FCT, setting an energetic tone for weeks of keen competition and camaraderie.

President Bola Tinubu, represented by the Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, supported by the InspectorGeneral of Police and convener of the Games, Kayode Egbetokun, who declared the event open said his administration’s resolve to deepen Nigeria’s security architecture by investing in well-equipped, motivated and future-ready security institutions.

He commended the headship of the Nigeria Police for sustaining the tournament as a platform for fitness, bonding and institutional strength. He described sports as “a powerful tool for fostering cohesion, reinforcing stability and sharpening operational readiness within security agencies.”

He assured that the Federal Government would continue to back a more professional, disciplined and resilient Nigeria Police Force. He paid tribute to officers who paid the supreme price in service to the nation.

The host Governor Sheriff Oborevwori welcomed participants, even as IGP Egbetokun said the Games have continued on a proud trajectory, recalling how the 14th edition in Ibadan in 2024 reinforced the event’s role in talent discovery, institutional pride and national integration across commands and formations.