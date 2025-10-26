15th Anniversary: Tafiri To Empower Young Designers With N5m Grant

Celebrated Nigerian fashion designer, Ejiro Amos Tafiri, is marking the 15th anniversary of her eponymous brand with a week-long exhibition and empowerment initiative designed to celebrate creativity and nurture emerging talent in the country’s fashion industry.

The anniversary celebration, themed “The Loop in Time: The Retrospective,” will run from October 29 to November 2, 2025, at the J. Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture & History in Lagos.

The exhibition promises to be an evocative journey through the evolution of the Ejiro Amos Tafiri (E.A.T) brand, showcasing its artistic growth, cultural influence, and timeless design ethos.

According to the designer, the retrospective serves as a reflection of her creative journey and Nigeria’s rich cultural tapestry.

“The Loop in Time is more than a fashion exhibition; it’s a narrative, a story told in fabric, form, and feeling,” Amos Tafiri said.

“Every collection has been a chapter of my life. Fashion, for me, is a bridge between worlds between who we are and who we’re becoming.”

The exhibition will feature immersive installations, archival pieces, and iconic silhouettes tracing the designer’s journey from her early experiments in drapery to her emergence as “Nigeria’s Drape Queen,” earning global acclaim for her craftsmanship and cultural storytelling.

Beyond celebrating the past, the 15th anniversary will also focus on empowering the future.

The celebration will begin on October 28 with a thought-leadership conference themed “Fashioning a Legacy in Time,” bringing together emerging designers, industry experts, and creatives to explore innovation, sustainability, and the future of African fashion.

On October 29, Ejiro Amos Tafiri will host the Young Designers Grant Competition, where upcoming designers will compete for ₦5 million worth of professional fashion equipment to boost their careers.

The celebration will climax on November 2 with the Spring/Summer 2026 Show titled “Ode to a Rich African Heritage,” a grand runway presentation unveiling E.A.T.’s new collection, a modern ode to African elegance and sustainable luxury and serving as a poetic finale to Lagos Fashion Week.