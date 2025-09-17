15th Anniversary: Adeleke Felicitates With Ataoja Of Osogbo

…Describes him as a model for transformational leadership

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has rejoiced with the Ataoja of Osogboland, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun Oyetunji, Laroye II, on the 15th anniversary of his ascension to the ancient throne, describing him as a monarch who embodies selflessness.

Adeleke recognised the frontline traditional ruler’s commitment to peace and harmony, attributing the socio-economic transformation that Osogboland has witnessed in the last 15 years to Oba Olanipekun’s profound ability to harness interests towards a common goal of progress.

The Governor praised the monarch’s endearing sense of purpose and willingness to partner efforts that would drive visible change for his domain and Osun state as a whole, acknowledging Oba Olanipekun’s role in facilitating meaningful development for Osogboland and opportunities for his subjects.

“I heartily felicitate with the Ataoja of Osogbo, HRM Oba Jimoh Olanipekun Oyetunji, Laroye II, on marking his 15th year anniversary on the throne of his forebearer. On this occasion, I join people across race and tongue to honour the life of service that defines Oba Olanipekun.

“Oba Olanipekun remains not only a shining example of a patriot, but also a leader who prioritises the interest and growth of his subjects and town”, the Governor was quoted to have said in the congratulatory message signed by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed.

Governor Adeleke prayed to God Almighty to give the monarch abundant grace and sound health to effect his impactful leadership on Osogboland for a long time for the benefit of the people and humanity.