15m Vulnerable Children Can’t Be Vaccinated –UNICEF , WHO

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have decried funding cuts to global health, saying already, over 15 million Vulnerable children cannot be vaccinated Outbreaks of vaccines preventable diseases are increasing all over the world putting lives at risk and exposing countries to increase costs in treating diseases and responding to outbreaks as this can push health issues to further jeopardy.

The Health Specialist, UNICEF Field Office Enugu, Dr Olusoji Akinleye, said this while presenting a paper at the two-day Media Dialogue on 2025 World Immigration Week with the theme: ‘Immunization for All is Humanly Possible’ in 12 states of Abia, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Cross river, Benue, Ebonyi, Enugu, Rivers, Delta, Imo and Kogi on April 24, at Hotel Fidelma, Enugu, organized by UNICEF, Enugu Field Office in collaboration with Broadcasting Corporation of Abia State (BCA).

Presenting a paper on “‘Immunization for All is Humanly Possible’- Availability” at the dialogue which was monitored virtually from Calabar by Pillar Today, Akinleye said the health sector is stretched with lots of challenges, saying, “I would like to talk of the shrinking funding support to immunization and the entire health spectrum.

“There is an ongoing global funding cut which further worsens the situation. “A recent WHO report shows that nearly half of the countries’ summits are facing serious mortgage to severe destruction to vaccinations campaign as a result to funding cuts which immunization also suffers and access to supply due to reduced Dollar funding.

“At the same time the number of children missing routine immunizations has increased in recent years even as countries do catch up of children missed during the pandemic.

