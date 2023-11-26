15,750 Teachers Sit For TRCN Professional Exams

No fewer than 15,750 teachers yesterday sat for the November Diet of the Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE) conducted by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN). The Director, Certification and Licensing, TRCN, Dr Jacinta Ezeahurukwe, noted that the examination conducted to test the professional knowledge of those in the teaching profession across the country, would ensure that teachers were licenced before going into the classrooms.

She said: “TRCN PQE is taking place all over the nation. It started on November 23 in some states. Some other states wrote yesterday and today, the remaining states are writing. “In all, we have 15,750 teachers writing the examination for the batch B across the country. There was a time we conducted exams for over 100,000 candidates. Our target is for those that have not registered.

“The exam is mandatory because teaching is a profession and for every profession, there must be a professional qualifying examination. “One of the features of a profession is that apart from getting the academic qualification, the person must have a qualifying examination and must be registered and license. “If you don’t write these examinations, how do we know you are qualified to be registered as a teacher?

So, this examination is not testing subject knowledge, it’s testing the professional knowledge of the teaching profession.” Ezeahurukwe, who further explained that the qualifying examination provided the content at the foundational knowledge that a teacher must possess and exhibit, said the results were expected to be out in two weeks. “This is a computer exam and we expect that as candidates are writing, the computers are marking.

However, we still take our time to sieve out the results, analyse it, look at it and have the management to consider it and approve. “The exams written in batches will not in any way lead to malpractices as no two persons write the same exams. The questions are jogged; different categories have their own questions. Question for category D, which is for NCE holders is different from category C-first degree or Bachelor of Education or PGD.

“Questions for category B-Masters degree are also different from that of category A, those with PHD. So, the questions are never the same. They are according to your category,” she added. Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, David Adejo, who said the examinations would go a long way in improving the quality of teachers in the country, added that it would also encourage quality teaching in schools.

Represented by the Director of Reform Coordination and Service Improvement in the ministry, Dr Yusuf Saidi, Adejo, he called for more support for the council to deliver on their mandate in ensuring that Nigerian teachers were licensed to do their jobs. “In any profession, we have a regulatory body. So, what they need now is the necessary support to carry out their mandate.

“So, with this, you will see that the quality of teachers we produce will be as desired and as required. If you have a professional that anything goes there, this will regulate them. “The TRCN is making sure that the same person that registered for the exams is the same person writing the exams. “So, no one can go in there and write for anybody.

This will go a long way in improving the quality of teachers in this country,” he said. Dr Olu-Andrew Kayode, Nasarawa State Secretary of National Association of Private School (NAPPS), said the process of the examination would help to improve the quality of teachers in the country. According to him, the world is going digital and we must not be left behind as a nation. Gradually, we are getting it, so that we can of course meet the global standards with other nations of the world.