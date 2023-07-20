$155m World Bank Loan: Senate Seeks Protection For Local Meter Manufacturers

…Urges TCN, NERC to suspend plan for review

The Senate, on Thursday, urged the Federal Government to protect local metre manufacturers following the approved $155,000 World Bank loan for the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) of the FG.

Consequently, the apex legislative chamber called on the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to immediately suspend the World Bank-funded NMMP Phase 2 in order to carry out a comprehensive review of the procurement criteria, to prioritize local manufacturing and assembling.

The lawmakers made these resolutions following a motion to that effect sponsored by Senator Victor Umeh (LP, Anambra Central) during plenary, titled, “Urgent need to protect local meter manufacturers in the ongoing national mass metering Programme of the federal government.”

While presenting the motion, Senator Umeh, noted that it’s the duty of industry procurement regulators in every developing economy to protect the local manufacturers and then only try to augment the importation of goods and services where there is a clear-cut gap between local production and consumption.

He said: “Members of the Association of Meter Manufacturers of Nigeria, AMMON, are capable of producing world standard smart meters, hence the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC under Phase 1 of the Mass Metering Programme of the federal government, issued the association, after a competitive bidding process a ‘Letter of No Objection’ to award four million meters in 2022.

“The Central Bank of Nigeria, also in 2020 undertook to fund the National Mass Metering Programme, NMMP Phase 1, but after eight months of awards to local manufacturers, withdrew funding which affected the workability of the programme.”

Senator Umeh also revealed that the World Bank has approved a $155 million loan for the National Mass Metering Programme.

He, however, expressed concerns that the ongoing World Bank-funded NMMP Phase 2, which sought to promote foreign companies’ participation against competent and pre-qualified local meter manufacturers would ultimately result in the loss of jobs and revenue.

The politician pointed out that a deliberate policy to prioritize local manufacturing would catalyse job creation and economic growth.

Umeh noted that the TCN, on behalf of the World Bank, closed the bidding advertisement on July 11, 2023, and further extended it to July 25, 2023, for the supply and installation of 1.2 million smart meters to the 11 distribution companies in the country.

He said that the bidding criteria, which could only be satisfied by foreign companies, had totally marginalized and eliminated the participation of the 35 local meter manufacturers, adding that if allowed to continue, would be disastrous to AMMON members, who had invested billions of naira in the sector and currently employed 10,000 direct workers and over 30,000 indirect others.

All the Senators who made contributions to the debate on the motion, supported the prayers of the sponsor, stressing that the government must do everything within its powers to protect indigenous entrepreneurs.

Accordingly, in its resolutions, the Senate urged the federal government to immediately suspend the TCN Tender for the World Bank-funded NMMP Phase 2 in order to undertake a comprehensive review of the procurement criteria to prioritize local manufacturing and assembling in line with the Local Content and Backward Integration Policy that could catalyse local capacity building, employment generation and economic growth for Nigeria.

It also asked the TCN and other stakeholders to negotiate and engage the African Export-Import Bank, AFREXIM, and the African Development Bank, AFDB for alternative loans, if the World Bank loan conditions did not favour local economic growth at this critical time of massive unemployment and devaluation of naira.

The Red Chamber further called for the assessment of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN intervention funds for members of AMMON with a view to further developing the sector and boosting the nation’s economy.