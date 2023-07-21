$155m World Bank Loan: Senate Seeks Protection For Local Meter Manufacturers

The Senate, yesterday, urged the Federal Government to protect local metre manufacturers following the approval of US$155 million World Bank loan for the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) of the Federal Government. Consequently, the apex legislative chamber called on the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to immediately suspend the World Bank-funded NMMP Phase 2, in order to carry out a comprehensive review of the procurement criteria, prioritise local manufacturing and assembling.

The lawmakers made these resolutions following a motion to that effect sponsored by Senator Victor Umeh (LP, Anambra Central) during plenary, titled, “Urgent need to protect local meter manufacturers in the ongoing National Mass Metering Programme of the Federal Government.” While presenting the motion, Senator Umeh noted that it’s the duty of industry procurement regulators in every developing economy to protect the local manufacturers and try to augment importation of goods and services where there is a clearcut gap between local production and consumption.

He said: Members of Association of Meter Manufacturers of Nigeria (AMMON), are capable of producing world standard smart meters, hence TCN and NERC under Phase 1 of the Mass Metering Programme of Federal Government issued the association, after a competitive bidding process, ‘a Letter of No Objection’ to award 4 million meters in 2022. “The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), also in 2020, undertook to fund the National Mass Metering Programme Phase 1, but after eight months of awards to local manufacturers withdrew funding, which affected the workability of the programme.”

Umeh also revealed that the World Bank has approved US$155 million loan for the National Mass Metering Programme. He, however, expressed concern that the ongoing World Bank-funded NMMP Phase 2, which sought to pro- mote foreign companies’ participation against competent and pre-qualified local meter manufacturers would ultimately result in loss of jobs and revenue.

The politician pointed out that a deliberate policy to prioritise local manufacturing would catalyse job creation and economic growth. Umeh noted that the TCN, on behalf of the World Bank, closed bidding advertisement on July 11, 2023, and further extended it to July 25, for the supply and installation of 1.2 million smart meters to the 11 distribution companies in the country.

He said that the bidding criteria, which could only be satisfied by foreign companies, had totally marginalised and eliminated the participation of the 35 local meter manufacturers, adding that if allowed to continue, would be disastrous to AMMON members, who had invested billions of naira in the sector and currently employed 10,000 direct workers and over 30,000 indirect others. All the Senators who made contributions to the de- bate on the motion supported the prayers of the sponsor, stressing that the government must do everything within its power to protect indigenous entrepreneurs.

In its resolutions, the Senate urged the Federal Government to immediately suspend the TCN Tender for the World Bank-funded NMMP Phase 2 in order to “undertake comprehensive review of the procurement criteria to prioritise local manufacturing and assembling in line with the Local Content and Backward Integration Policy that could catalyse local capacity building, employment generation and economic growth for Nigeria.”

It also asked the TCN and other stakeholders to negotiate and engage the African Export-Import Bank and Af- rican Development Bank for alternative loan, if the World Bank loan conditions did not favour local economic growth at this critical time of mass unemployment and devaluation of naira. The Red Chamber further called for the Central Bank of Nigeria’s intervention funds for members of AMMON, with a view to further developing the sector and boosting the nation’s economy.