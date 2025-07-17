151 Senior Police Officers Facing Disciplinary Panel

The Force Headquarters (FHQ) announced yesterday that 151 senior officers are facing a disciplinary committee on cases of alleged professional misconduct.

A statement signed by the Force’s spokesperson, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, read: “In a decisive step towards reinforcing internal accountability and professional standards, one hundred and fifty-one (151) senior police officers are currently facing the Force Disciplinary Committee (FDC) over various pending disciplinary matters.

“The exercise commenced on Monday till tomorrow, at the IGP Smart Conference Hall, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

”The Force Disciplinary Committee is an essential internal structure responsible for reviewing and adjudicating cases of alleged breaches of professional conduct, misconduct, and ethical violations involving senior officers of the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police and above.

“The affected officers, drawn from various commands and formations across the country, are expected to undergo a thorough and transparent review process in line with extant police regulations and disciplinary procedures for final recommendation to the Police Service Commission”.

It added that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to discipline and ethical conduct within the Force.

“He emphasised that the Nigeria Police Force will not condone any form of indiscipline or misconduct.

”The Nigeria Police Force remains resolute in its commitment to promoting integrity, professionalism, and public trust.

“The disciplinary process reflects the Force’s keenness to maintain an accountable and service-driven institution, where standards are upheld and the rule of law is respected from within”, the statement concluded.