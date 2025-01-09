15,000 Embraced Islam –ACADIP

Share

The Founder and Pres ident of Academy of Islamic Propagation, ACADIP, Mallam Yusuf Adepoju, yesterday, disclosed that no fewer than 15,000 reverts and returnees have embraced Islam globally.

Speaking at a press conference heralding the activities marking the 30th anniversary of ACADIP, in Osogbo, Osun State, on Wednesday, Adepoju stressed that the Islamic group has made significant impact in consolidating Islamic beliefs.

According to him, “the Academy of Islamic Propagation ACADIP has grown in the past 30 years in leaps and bounds.

It has thus made a significant impact on consolidating Muslims belief in Islam and led to a better understanding of other faiths.

Share

Please follow and like us: