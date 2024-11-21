1,500 Schools, 1m Africa Children Connected To Digital Education’

Share

Airtel Africa, a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services across 14 African countries, has announced that its five-year partnership with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), aimed at transforming education across the continent, has connected over 1,500 schools to the internet, trained 17,000 teachers, and reached nearly a million learners with quality digital education resources across 13 African countries.

The partnership was launched in 2021 as part of Airtel Africa’s $57 million commitment to support the development of education and bridge the digital divide for vulnerable children in remote communities in collaboration with African governments.

Since the commencement of the partnership, Airtel Africa said it has prioritised the accessibility of online learning resources, including zero-rated educational platforms and teacher training, to support equitable learning opportunities for African children.

Speaking on the success of the partnership while marking this year’s World’s Children’s Day, Airtel Africa CEO, Sunil Taldar, said: “Our mission is to transform lives, and through our collaboration with UNICEF, we are witnessing the profound impact that connectivity and digital resources can have on Africa’s children and teachers.”

