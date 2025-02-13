150 Most Influential Nigerians To Storm Muson Centre, Lagos For ‘COSON Green Ball’

Share

One Hundred and Fifty of the most influential people in Africa’s most populous nation, Nigeria, and their spouses, will on Friday, May 30, 2025, be treated to the best entertainment anywhere in the world and the finest cuisine money can buy, as COSON rolls out the green carpet to celebrate Nigeria, at the super-exclusive ‘COSON Green Ball’.

The COSON Green Ball which will hold at MUSON Centre in Lagos, is the premium event of the much talked about master-blaster COSON Week 2025, with the uplifting mantra, “NIGERIA WILL RISE AGAIN!”

The guest list at the Green Ball will include selected governors, selected ministers, selected senators and other significant office holders. There will also be frontline Nigerian entrepreneurs and remarkable businessmen as well as distinguished professionals, intellectuals and the nation’s top showbiz stars.

On that evening, Nigeria’s crème de la crème, dressed to finish, with a touch of green, will be treated first, to an exquisite cocktail and finger-licking chops as they walk the tastefully decorated Green Carpet in front of the Shell Hall of MUSON Centre, with paparazzi clicking away and firing thousands of flashbulbs to record the historic moment in the life of a nation. And then, the guests will be ushered into the Shell Hall to a tantalizing evening of first-class entertainment and a superb buffet.

One of the top performers confirmed for the Green Ball is Afro Juju superstar, Sir Shina Peters, whose birthday coincidentally falls on May 30, the day of the Green Ball. Sir Shina is said to be getting ready for a performance never to be forgotten.

Speaking from the magnificent COSON House in Ikeja, the Headquarters of Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON), whose members across Nigeria are driving COSON Week 2025, the well-known master organizer, former President of PMAN and Chairman of COSON, Chief Tony Okoroji said: “It is our strong belief that Nigerian entertainers from every tribe, with our millions of fans, have a key role to play in stabilizing the nation and healing the wounds that threaten our unity and development.

“We have a duty to give optimism and courage to our people, at a time of severe national challenges which have left many depressed. We are determined to show that despite our challenges, we will move ahead and build a nation where every child has the promise of a future.

“It is to meet this important national objective, that we have designed different events for COSON Week 2025 to reach out to different strata of the Nigerian society, with our mantra, “NIGERIA WILL RISE AGAIN!”.

“One of the premium events is the ‘COSON Green Ball’ which will bring together Nigeria’s top decision-makers from every tribe and every section, to the same venue.

“We are deploying the soft power of entertainment to break down the walls of suspicion, partisanship and discrimination that have held our country down. We believe that we can recreate the friendship, camaraderie and optimism necessary for our country to soar again”.

Chief Okoroji says that a very respected panel at COSON House is compiling the list of the select group of Nigerians who will be honoured with specially crafted invitation cards to the super-exclusive ‘COSON Green Ball’. The list, he says, will in due time, be made public.

Chief Tony Okoroji, the man who created and hosted the never-to-be-forgotten Nigerian Music Awards, which attracted heavyweight Nigerian leaders like President Ibrahim Babangida, Gen Sani Abacha, Vice President Augustus Aikhomu, Bashorun MKO Abiola, Ikemba Emeka Odimegwu Ojukwu, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, etc. etc., and many stars from around the world, has promised that the COSON Green Ball will be “stupendous”.

It will be recalled that among many such occasions, Chief Okoroji, reputed to be one of Nigeria’s finest organizers, with eyes for the minutest details, was flown to Abuja to produce the celebrated “Night of the Melting Pot”, Nigeria’s iconic reception for OPEC Ministers from across the world, in December 2006, the only time Nigeria has hosted the world’s biggest oil ministers.

Who will make the list of the 150 most influential Nigerians for the ‘COSON Green Ball’? Time will tell.

