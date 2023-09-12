150 Illegal Livestock Shops Demolished In Onitsha For Failing To Relocate

About 150 illegal livestock shops have been demolished in Onitsha, Anambra State for failing to relocate to the markets provided for them by the state government.

Iweka-Ochanja road, the location of the demolition, according to the records made available to New Telegraph, should not be a livestock market in the first place.

This development was a joint team of task forces from Onitsha South and Onitsha North local government areas.

Leading the operation the Chairman of Onitsha South local government area Chief Joseph Emeka Orji, the task force used bulldozers to clear the blocked trains as a result of the activities of the traders who were trading there before the demolition.

According to Emeka Orji, the traders were issued with demand and quit notice for months but they refused to obey the order ”

*We gave them more time for to relocate to the market provided for them but they were adamant about it so those days of grace have passed and we have to move in and do the needful”

“We got a temporary place at Akunnia Njoke Street where they can stay and do their business but none of them relocated and we have no apologies for this action”

“They have messed up the place and they cause so much obstruction of traffic and whenever it rains the entire place becomes a sorry sight and this not what we want in Onitsha North and South local government areas ”

“This demolition is a joint action by the two local government areas Though the area is in Onitsha North local government area we have to come together and work as a team,” he said