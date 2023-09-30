150+ Best October Happy New Month Messages To Loved Ones

As we welcome October 2023 which happens to be the 10 months of the year and Nigeria’s Independence Day anniversary, we all have the perfect chance to share our good wishes with those we cherish.

It is finally here and it calls for a double celebration as we kick off this exciting time of the year with a lot of mind-blowing Happy New Month Messages to Friends, Family and Loved Ones.

There are countless reasons to be elated about the unique opportunities this new month brings. Let’s commemorate this time and anticipate all the delightful experiences that await us. Let’s embrace the autumn season with enthusiasm and let’s make the most of everything it has to offer.

As we begin a new month, it presents an opportunity for a fresh start and new possibilities. With 31 days at our disposal, we can make any significant changes to our lives, and the start of the month can give us that extra push we need to achieve our goals and determination.

Best October Happy New Month Messages To Loved Ones

We want to make sure you share the most sincere and meaningful Happy New Month Messages, Wishes and Quotes with your Friends Family and Loved Ones ranging from heartfelt motivational messages, and warm wishes to lighthearted jokes and nostalgic quotes.

Below is the best compilation of Happy New Month Messages to Loved Ones as you seize the moment to drop a word of prayer in the dawn of a new month and a fresh start to life.

1. This new month shall take back all the negativities of the past months and bestow upon you an abundance of positivity and make your life more fabulous than it was. I wish you the best in this new month.

2. Welcome to the New Month that will embrace you with loads of love and decorate you with colours of blessings. It will be the best of the best months you will ever encounter. Happy New Month, dear!

3. I wish you a happy new month with lots of blessings and fulfilments. What you lost last month, you shall regain this month. Happy New Month!

4. If you didn’t achieve what you wished and hoped for last month, don’t worry. Another month is here for all your unfulfilled wishes and expectations to become a reality. Happy New Month.

5. Unlike other months, this New Month will not only make you older but will also make you wiser and more fabulous. Welcome to the month of greatness. You are a blessing to me. Happy New Month.

6. New Month, New Hope, New Blessings, New Life, New Fulfilment, New Health New Goals, New Joy, New Songs, and New Challenges. This New month you shall conquer every challenge that crosses your path and achieve your desired goal. Happy New Month.

7. This New Month shall bring a plethora of changes in your life. These changes shall be positive and the best you have ever seen. It will move your life to a greater height. Have a happy New Month, my dear.

8. Here is another New Month. The newness of the month shall bring you unlimited happiness and beautiful moments. This month shall rain blessings on you and mark the beginning of God’s work in your life. I wish you a lovely Happy New Month.

9. You just stepped into a new month of blessings as you will shine as bright as the Sun and be valued as precious as Diamonds. The heavens will protect your path and grant you your secret desires, Amen! I wish you a pleasant new month.

10. Be happy because it’s the month of happiness, hope, and love. Every day this month brings will add positively to your life rather than reduce your joy. I wish you a peace-filled new month.

11. From this end, I hope you have a New Month that sparks with Fun and Masti. Bursting with Joy and Love, and crackling with Cheers and Laughter! Happy New Month. May your happiness be more significant than your sorrows this month.

12. This brand New Month will discover and make you Fresher, Happier, Healthier, More Joyful, More Cheerful, and More Satisfied with the things you have. From the depth of my heart, I wish you a Happy New Month.

13. Some things may be left undone, and some words may be left unsaid. Some feelings may not be expressed, but a person like you can never be forgotten. I wish you the blessings of the New Month.

14. Lighten up your environment with your brightest smiles, and make merriments because it will be a fabulous new month. Welcome to a month of blessing and fulfilment. May the rest of your days be memorable.

15. May this New Month bring you Happiness, not Tears, Joy, and not Sorrow. Remember that all your problems shouldn’t spoil the ginger to keep facing your fights this New Month. Have a lovely New Month.

16. This New Month will fill your heart with Love, Hope, Faith, Cheers, Happiness, Tranquility, and peace. I wish you a Happy New Month devoid of pain!

17. In this New Month, may God bless you with the style to convert all your dreams that you couldn’t achieve these past months into reality this New Month. I wish to say a Happy New Month to you.

18. Do away with Hate, Lust, Jealousy, Grudge, Animosity, and Greed from your heart this New Month and replace them with Love, Commitment, Support, Compassion, Honesty, and Contentment. I wish you a very Happy New Month.

19. In life, there is a season for everything, a time to be sad and a time to be happy. I pray that this New Month brings you more happiness and joy than you imagine. Welcome to a lovely New Month.

20. On my way to this month, I met Peace, Happiness, Harmony, Love, Good Health, and Joy. They needed a permanent site to erect their structures. So I gave them your address, and I hope they will arrive safely. Happy New Month.

21. Let this New Month give you all the strength and courage to conquer negativity and convert it to enhance your positivity. Happy New Month.

22. In this New Month, we will continue to share the genuine relationship that adds happiness and brings warm blessings to our lives. Happy New Month.

23. Have it at the back of your heart that each day of the New Month will keep making your good get better, and you better become the best. Happy New Month.

24. In this New Month, I wish you to have the zeal and courage to struggle and achieve your dreams, and also may the blessings of the Almighty help you emerge a conqueror as you strive. Happy New Month.

25. May this New Month be filled with adoration, happiness, and cheers. Be joyous as you pass this awesome goodness on to those around you. Have a fantastic New Month.

26. Just like a new bloom spreads fragrance around, let this New Month also fill your life with Happiness, Cheers, Joy, and Hope. Happy New Month!

27. Learn from your mistakes in the past months so that you can avoid them in this New Month. My wish for you this new month is for things to go your way and keep that great smile on your face all through the New Month.

28. The old month is gone, and a New Month is just right in front of us. May you meet all the opportunities that it has to offer so you can use them to gratify your hopes and desires. Happy New Month.

29. In this New Month, may you always be at war with your vices and peace with your virtues, and may each day of this New Month make you a better and more exceptional person. Happy New Month.

30. We are already in a New Month. As you look forward to witnessing the glory of this New Month, may It bring with it more fulfilled promises. Happy New Month!

31. I am sending you all the good wishes you will ever desire to achieve this New Month. I hope that in this New Month, you will continue to swim in the pool of grace as you succeed beyond human expectations. Happy new month.

32. In this new month, I wish you a glorious and fantastic start. It’s a brand new month to fulfill all your desires, which are undoubtedly feasible—have a happy new month.

33. Happy New Month, my dear. I wish you to achieve the very best of your hopes in the remaining days this month. I know that this New Month will reveal its goodness to you and your family. Happy New Month.

34. In this New Month, your pains will be in the past, and your gains will be exalted because you shall have dominion over your challenges. Happy New Month, I wish you a very blessed month ahead.

35. Welcome to the New Month, where you shall regain opportunities to multiply your struggle as you continue to from grace to dominion. I wish you the very best life will offer this month. Happy New Month.

36. This New Month shall bring you Joy, Love, Grace, Hope, Cheers, and Happiness. This month you shall look fresher and do more important things than in the past months. Happy New Month.

37. I hope that this New Month will provide a plethora of reasons for you to cheer. I pray that this New Month is put on a higher level. May this New Month bring you glory and dominion. Happy New Month!

38. It is indeed amazing to know that you made it to this New Month. I wish you the very best of success as you journey through life this New Month. Happy New Month.

39. I hope you enjoy a Happy New Month from the bottom of my heart. This month will take away negativity and bring you opportunities that will convert to positivity. Have a happy New Month.

40. Joy, Happiness, Love, Good Health, and many more fulfillments are my wishes for you this new month. I wish you a Happy New Month devoid of your worries and sorrows.

41. Never let negativity ruin the fresh breeze of this new month. Make every second count by putting a smile on that face. I love you, and I will keep wishing you happiness all through the new month.

42. I have only the best wishes in my mind for you today. I pray that you find the absolute blessing of God and the presence of his favour in your life. Have a fantastic new month, and remember that you mean a lot to me.

43. You have always been instrumental in my well-being, and I am happy to welcome you once more to a new month of abundance. I wish you more peace and happiness. Keep smiling always. Have a Happy new month, dear.

44. Welcome to the month of smiles and God’s goodness. You are alive because of the grace that covers you. I wish you a beautiful new month from the first day of this month to the very last day for being such a great and fantastic person.

45. Your new month will be brighter than the morning sun, cute as a butterfly, and lovely as you are. Have a fantastic month that compliments your beauty—a happy new month to you.

46. Thank you for being the one who brightens my mood when the world seems to be ending. For every encouraging word you say to me, may a smile never leave your face. Go ahead and have a beautiful month of blessing.

47. You are a blessing because you light up my life with hopes, and I gladly exist to give you all the good love you truly deserve. You will have a beautiful month better than the one you just left. Have a great month ahead, my love.

48. I wish you many more sweet memories of this new month. I hope you find the excellent opportunities you have been seeking. May there be the manifestation of God’s greatness in your life. Your new month has arrived with love and warmth. They are all for you, dear.

49. It is a new month with new adventures and unquantifiable opportunities. Take advantage of this particular first day and change something about your life today. There is power in spoken words, say your wishes, and watch how they come true.

50. May happiness locate you as you start this new month. May good health be your portion and let God’s will speak in your life. Here is a refreshing new month that will crown all your efforts. A happy new month to you, my dear. Live life to the fullest.

51. I do not only wish you a happy new month but another 30 days of joy. Start the month with good thoughts and know that all your heart desires will be fruitful this month. Have a fantastic brand-new month.

52. I am passionate as I write to you. I wish you a fabulous new month. Grace into it in grand style and always remember that my prayers and good thoughts are still there for you. Enjoy the new month.

53. Open your heart to possibilities and opportunities this new month. I am sending you a truckload of laughter and happiness that will last you all through the days this month. Know that there is always a reason to be happy as long as you are breathing. 54. Step into the new month with smiles because you are a blessing to those around you. Keep it at the back of your mind that dreams become a reality no matter how big they seem. Chase your goals this month and have fun as you do—happy new month. 55. I wish you all the happiness heaven can give today because you are about to enter a season of fulfilment. I hope you find the best in this new month. Wear your smile as you go through the days of the month. 56. Have a fabulous new month and may the beautiful colors that come with the month beautify your life. Keep being open-minded, and the best will find its way to you. May the month bring you closer to your heart’s desires. 57. You are steps away from your month of abundance. Look ahead and see the bundle of happiness and bundle of joy waiting for you there. I know that the new month has so much in store for you. Enjoy the incredible feeling the new month brings. 58. You advance as every single day goes by and as further months surface. Accept the latest status and get better like fine wine. The new month comes with a change, and I am sure that you will be experiencing many amazing things this new month. 59. May this new month bless you will sweet moments that money can’t buy. I hope the new month brings you nothing but the best. May all your unfulfilled wishes be granted. I love you every day, happy new month. 60. Embrace the new month as it approaches you with too many life goodies. I wish you a colourful new month that will leave you better than you were in the past. Time is everything, and this new month is giving you more time. 61. The new month is here for you. Accept it because it is better than being in the past. Brush up yourself from the disappointments be ready for the next opportunity facing you. Have a fantastic new month. 62. Always keep a smile on your face as you advance into this new month. Check out the opportunities for the new month and know that it keeps getting better. I wish you a happy new month with all the love in the world. You are always unique. 63. A new month presents you with a new life and new opportunities to do things differently. No matter what comes your way, remember to keep a smile on your face because the world smiles at those happy with themselves. Have a happy new month. 64. I wish you all the happiness and pleasures you have always carved for this month. All you have been through in the past month is meant to make you healthy and not break you. Life is smiling at you because it is your new dawn. 65. Let the sunshine of this first day of the month shine on you. I know that your life is about to be more colourful than it used to be when the blessings of the new month come on you. I wish you a fantastic new month. 66. The new month is making your life more colourful and fulfilled as you expect. The love, peace, and happiness that you have secretly wished for will be all yours this new month. Be prepared for what is coming is big. Happy new month. 67. Life will be good if it is terrible, and it will be better if it is formerly good. I wish you the best of luck in the forthcoming month and remember that I will keep praying for your heart’s desires to come true. You are on your path to greater heights. 68. The new month is knocking on your door with a basket filled with love, care, and happiness. Open up and welcome it in because you are in the spotlight for the month. Let all your wishes become realities. Happy new month, dear. 69. This month is offering you another 30 days of smiles. Will you accept and make the best of the new month, or will you reject and dwell in the past? You have the answer yourself. I wish you all the best in this coming new month. 70. I hope you find smiles, joy, and delight in the next 30 days of your life. I wish you a beautiful new month ahead. Knowing that you are happy makes every day of my life better than it used to be. Happy new month, my dearest. 71. I want you to celebrate this new month alongside me because my wishes are for the new month to be beautiful, like the butterflies, and tender like the flowers. It is another new month of happiness and fun. Have a blast of the new month. 72. I wish you a new month that will bring you the good things in life. You are way closer to your dreams with the passing of each day. Be happy that you are in a new month. I wish you the best at all times. 73. The goodies of this new month in your life will be there for all to see. Approach the month with a winner mindset and new focus. Only with those two tools can you conquer anything that comes to you in life. 74. The new month is a fresh start. A hope to build on and a brand new chance to make things different from the way they used to be. As you step into the new month, know that life is too short to complain about your losses all the time. Be happy and enjoy the rest of the month. 75. It is a month of merriment. Be the best you can be and keep a clean heart because what the new month brings is far better than what the past month took away. You are on your path to success, so keep up the faith and have a fantastic new month. 76. Time doesn’t stop for anybody, and you have to make use of every opportunity the new month gifts you. It will undoubtedly be a lovely month for you because there are many blessings in stock for you. Have a happy new month. 77. This new month is your new dawn of unending testimonies. There is nothing between you and your destiny. You are in charge now, and I pray your tomorrow to be brighter than today. Happy new month, dear. 78. In this new month, you only need to look back at the things you left in the past month and thank God. I look forward and always believe that things will keep getting better. Cheers to the goodies the new month has in store for us. 79. Feel the first Sun of this new month on your skin and be happy. Not so many people have the privilege to be alive as you are. As long as you are alive, there is no limit to what you can achieve—welcome to a happy new month. 80. Never let your worries weigh you down. As long as you keep breathing, you will always turn your fears around. I wish you a shinning month with loads of sweet wishes. Enjoy every inch of the new month. 81. It’s my prayer that this new month will bring you more unction to function in God’s vineyard. Happy New Month! 82. I pray that you will always be fervent in spirit in serving God this month and beyond. Happy New Month Ma! 83. May all that you do in this new month will be to the glory of God and not man. Happy New Month. 84. The fire of the love of God’s word will never grow cold in your life. You will continue to grow from strength to strength and from glory to glory. Happy New Month. 85. May every day and every week of this new month be filled with cheerfulness and merriment. Happy New Month. 86. Here’s an opportunity to be better than the previous month. I wish you a more fulfilling month ahead of you, boss. Happy New Month. 87. Last month was amazing with you, boss. Here is another great month filled with new ideas, new innovations and new opportunities. Happy New Month. 88. May this new month be filled with pleasant things and may it be a special month for you. Happy New Month boss. 89. In this beautiful new month, all your dreams will come true and you will achieve your goals for the month and always. Happy New Month. 90. May you be attracted to many positive ideas in this new month. Happy New Month to you, boss. 91. You shall do exploit all through this new and beautiful month and beyond. Happy New Month to you, Boss. 92. May God elevate you today and throughout this month, and may your heart, and your life be full of bliss. Happy New Month! 93. I wish you an amazing and wonderful month filled with success, happiness and celebration. Happy New Month. 94. God will fix all that’s broken in your life in this new month and you will have a reason to rejoice and celebrate. Happy New Month. 95. I pray for you that this new month will be filled with great achievements and special memories. Happy New Month. 96. In this New Month, your pains will be in the past, and your gains will be exalted because you shall have dominion over your challenges. Happy New Month, I wish you a very blessed month ahead. 97. Welcome to the New Month where you shall regain opportunities to multiply your struggle as you continue to from grace to dominion. I wish you the very best life will offer this month. Happy New Month. 98. This New Month shall bring you Joy, Love, Grace, Hope, Cheers, and Happiness. This Month you shall look fresher and do more significant things than in the past months. Happy New Month. 99. I hope that this New Month will provide a plethora of reasons for you to cheer. I pray that this New Month is put on a higher level. May this New Month bring you glory and dominion. Happy New Month! 100. It is indeed amazing to know that you made it to this New Month. I wish you the very best of success as you journey through life this New Month. Happy New Month. 101. Your new month will be brighter than the morning sun, cute as a butterfly and lovely as you are. Have a fantastic month that compliments your beauty. A happy new month to you. 102. In this new month, may beautiful things abound in your life. Happy New Month to you, pastor. 103. I pray that God will continue to guard and guide you in your ministry. Happy New Month! 104. Situations and circumstances that will make you settle for less will be far from you in this new month and always. Happy New Month to you. 105. In this new month, may God anoint you afresh and give you fresh unction. Happy New Month! 106. I wish you a wonderful, blessed and amazing month ahead of you. Happy New Month to you, pastor. 107. No matter how bad situations might be, God will make everything work for your good in this new month. Happy New Month. 108. May God grant all your wishes and heart desires this new month and beyond. Happy New Month! 109. New insights are all I’m wishing and praying for you today and throughout this month. Happy New Month to you, Boss. 110. I pray that this new month brings about new goals and positive changes for you. Happy New Month! 111. May you never lose the vibes to always press forward, even in the face of the uncertainties of life. Happy New Month to you.

112. Unlike other months, this New Month will not only make you older but will also make you wiser and more fabulous. Welcome to the month of greatness. You are a blessing to me. Happy New Month.

113. New Month, New Hope, New Blessings, New Life, New Fulfilment, New Health New Goals, New Joy, New Songs, and New Challenges. This New month you shall conquer every challenge that crosses your path and achieve your desired goal. Happy New Month.

114. You just stepped into a new month of blessings as you will shine as bright as the Sun and be valued as precious as Diamonds. The heavens will protect your path and grant you your secret desires, Amen! I wish you a pleasant new month.

115. Be happy because it’s the month of happiness, hope, and love. Every day this month brings will add positively to your life rather than reduce your joy. I wish you a peace-filled new month.

116. This New Month shall bring a plethora of changes in your life. These changes shall be positive and the best you have ever seen. It will move your life to a greater height. Have a happy New Month, my dear.

117. Here is another New Month. The newness of the month shall bring you unlimited happiness and beautiful moments. This month shall rain blessings on you and mark the beginning of God’s work in your life. I wish you a lovely Happy New Month.

128. In this New Month, I wish you to have the zeal and courage to struggle and achieve your dreams, and also may the blessings of the Almighty help you emerge a conqueror as you strive. Happy New Month.

119. From this end, I hope you have a New Month that sparks with Fun and Masti. Bursting with Joy and Love, and crackling with Cheers and Laughter! Happy New Month. May your happiness be more significant than your sorrows this month.

120. This brand New Month will discover and make you Fresher, Happier, Healthier, More Joyful, More Cheerful, and More Satisfied with the things you have. From the depth of my heart, I wish you a Happy New Month.

121. Some things may be left undone, and some words may be left unsaid. Some feelings may not be expressed, but a person like you can never be forgotten. I wish you the blessings of the New Month.

122. Lighten up your environment with your brightest smiles, and make merriments because it will be a fabulous new month. Welcome to a month of blessing and fulfilment. May the rest of your days be memorable.

123. May this New Month bring you Happiness, not Tears, Joy, and not Sorrow. Remember that all your problems shouldn’t spoil the ginger to keep facing your fights this New Month. Have a lovely New Month.

124. This New Month will fill your heart with Love, Hope, Faith, Cheers, Happiness, Tranquility, and peace. I wish you a Happy New Month devoid of pain!

125. In this New Month, may God bless you with the style to convert all your dreams that you couldn’t achieve these past months into reality this New Month. I wish to say a Happy New Month to you.

126. Do away with Hate, Lust, Jealousy, Grudge, Animosity, and Greed from your heart this New Month and replace them with Love, Commitment, Support, Compassion, Honesty, and Contentment. I wish you a very Happy New Month.

127. In life, there is a season for everything, a time to be sad and a time to be happy. I pray that this New Month brings you more happiness and joy than you imagine. Welcome to a lovely New Month.

128. On my way to this month, I met Peace, Happiness, Harmony, Love, Good Health, and Joy. They needed a permanent site to erect their structures. So I gave them your address, and I hope they will arrive safely. Happy New Month.

129. Let this New Month give you all the strength and courage to conquer negativity and convert it to enhance your positivity. Happy New Month.

130. In this New Month, we will continue to share the genuine relationship that adds happiness and brings warm blessings to our lives. Happy New Month.

131. Have it at the back of your heart that each day of the New Month will keep making your good get better, and you better become the best. Happy New Month.

132. May this New Month be filled with adoration, happiness, and cheers. Be joyous as you pass this awesome goodness on to those around you. Have a fantastic New Month.

133. Just like a new bloom spreads fragrance around, let this New Month also fill your life with Happiness, Cheers, Joy, and Hope. Happy New Month!

134. Learn from your mistakes in the past months so that you can avoid them in this New Month. My wish for you this new month is for things to go your way and keep that great smile on your face all through the New Month.

135. The old month is gone, and a New Month is just right in front of us. May you meet all the opportunities that it has to offer so you can use them to gratify your hopes and desires. Happy New Month.

136. In this New Month, may you always be at war with your vices and peace with your virtues, and may each day of this New Month make you a better and more exceptional person. Happy New Month.

137. We are already in a New Month. As you look forward to witnessing the glory of this New Month, may It bring with it more fulfilled promises. Happy New Month!

138. I am sending you all the best wishes you will ever desire to achieve this New Month. I hope that in this New Month, you will continue to swim in the pool of grace as you succeed beyond human expectations. Happy new month.

139. In this new month, I wish you a glorious and fantastic start. It’s a brand new month to fulfil all your desires, which are undoubtedly feasible—have a happy new month.

140. Happy New Month, my dear. I wish you to achieve the very best of your hopes in the remaining days this month. I know that this New Month will reveal its goodness to you and your family. Happy New Month.

141. In this New Month, your pains will be in the past, and your gains will be exalted because you shall have dominion over your challenges. Happy New Month, I wish you a very blessed month ahead.

142. Welcome to the New Month, where you shall regain opportunities to multiply your struggle as you continue to from grace to dominion. I wish you the very best life will offer this month. Happy New Month.

143. This New Month shall bring you Joy, Love, Grace, Hope, Cheers, and Happiness. This month you shall look fresher and do more important things than in the past months. Happy New Month.

144. I hope that this New Month will provide a plethora of reasons for you to cheer. I pray that this New Month is put on a higher level. May this New Month bring you glory and dominion. Happy New Month!

145. It is indeed amazing to know that you made it to this New Month. I wish you the very best of success as you journey through life this New Month. Happy New Month.

146. I hope you enjoy a Happy New Month from the bottom of my heart. This month will take away negativity and bring you opportunities that will convert to positivity. Have a happy New Month.

147. Joy, Happiness, Love, Good Health, and many more fulfillments are my wishes for you this new month. I wish you a Happy New Month devoid of your worries and sorrows.

148. I pray that throughout this New Month may your life be filled with the celebration of Happiness and Joy. I wish you a Joyous, Happy and Prosperous New Month with God’s Blessings. Happy New Month.

149. It’s a New Month! I pray that this New Month brings the warmth of love and leads your path of life towards a positive direction that will bring out the best of you. Happy New Month.

150. The door of goodness shall be opened for you and your family, this month and forever. A happy new month to you all.

151. Every satanic power trying to reorder your life this month shall be crushed by heavenly hosts. A victorious month ahead!

152. Under a divine declaration, begin to advance, begin to make it, and begin to proceed as you begin this month. I wish you all the best.

153. Things of joy will not cease from your home this month and throughout this year. A happy new month to you and your family.