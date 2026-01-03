150 Bandits Eliminated By Joint Taskforce, 125 Stolen Cows Recovered

In a major breakthrough, the Joint Taskforce comprising men of the Nigeria military, DSS, police and other paramilitary chased bandits that attacked Kano from Thursday to Friday morning to Kogoro, a town in Katsina Katsina State, killing about 150 of them and recovering 125 stolen cows.

Confirming the development on Friday, the security committees of Faruruwa, Shanono and Bagwai Local Governments, through their Chairman, Alhaji Yahya Bagobiri, commended the taskforce for the operation.

“I can confirm to you that the Bridge Commander of Bukavor Barracks, Kano State Police Commissioner and the Director of DSS in Kano led the operation,” he said.

Bagobiri stated that the operation has brought to an end the persistent attacks by bandits in the area. It will be recalled that hundreds of motorcycle-riding bandits attacked Shannon Local Government Villages from Thursday to Friday morning, but were faced with heavy military firepower.