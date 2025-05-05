15 Years On: Saraki Pays Tribute To Yar’Adua

Share

Former Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki on Monday paid tribute to the late former president Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, fifteen years after his passing.

In a message posted on his official X handle, Saraki hailed Yar’adua’s integrity, leadership, and unwavering commitment to national unity.

The statement read, “Fifteen years on, Nigeria still mourns one of its finest — and I still remember a friend whose quiet wisdom helped shape my understanding of service.

“President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua led with conviction, not commotion. He listened more than he spoke — and when he did speak, it was with purpose, not politics.

“His legacy reminds us that leadership is not about power, but about duty, humility, and justice. May Almighty Allah (SWT) continue to grant him a place among the righteous in Al Jannah Firdaus. Ameen,”

