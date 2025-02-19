15 Years After, CSO Seeks Probe Report, Prosecution Of Asabe Waziri Over Pregnant Woman’s Death

Share

A civil society organisation, Justice and Equality for All Movement, yesterday staged a protest to demand the release of a probe report and prosecution of Asabe Waziri over the death of a pregnant woman, Mrs Shitua Aso.

Moses Akano, who led the protest, said the incident which took place in 2010 could not be statutebarred, adding that it was a criminal matter.

He said: “We are here to call on the InspectorGeneral of Police Kayode Egbetokun to release an investigative report of the murder allegedly committed by Asabe Waziri in 2011.

“According to the letter of demand for the report written to the IGP, we are asking him to release its investigative report on the matter. “We have as long asked the court to order the IGP to release a police report on the matter.

“Apart from being in court, we also want to bring the attention of the public to this because for 15 years, family of the late Shitua Aso, who was pregnant at the time of the Incident needs justice.

“We are in court to ensure the law takes its course and to get justice for the late pregnant woman, Shitua Aso.

“We are in court to follow the legal way to mandate the police to release its investigative report which was carried out 15 years ago. We are saying justice must be done because an injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

“Asabe Waziri should not frustrate the process of the court with her application to join in the matter. What we need is justice for the late Shitua Aso, who was pregnant at the time of her death.

“Nigerians are crying, the world is crying and all we want is justice. The case is not statute barred, we are crying for justice for the late pregnant woman.”

