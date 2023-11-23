15-year-old Student Wins 2023 Uba National Essay Competition

A 15-year-old student of Fountain Heights Secondary School, Surulere, Lagos, Miss Onaro Adaeze Chukwuzolem, has emerged the overall winner of the 2023 UBA Foundation National Essay Competition. She was named winner of the competition at the grand finale held on Tuesday at UBA’s headquarters in Lagos, beating 11 other finalists from various parts of the country who also won various prizes.

For emerging overall winner of the competition, she received in educational grant a total of N5 million to study the course of her choice in any tertiary institution in Africa. She was also presented with a laptop, a plaque and a trophy.

The first runner-up in the competition, Abdulhameed Khadijah Husna of Sweet Haven High School, Kano, Kano State, received in educational grant a total of N3 million to study in tertiary institution on the continent, a laptop and additional prizes, while Naomi Chukwuma-Okoh of Queens College, Yaba, Lagos, who came third, received N2.5 million in educational grant and a brand-new laptop.

The remaining nine finalists in the competition that attracted nearly 12,000 entries from Senior Secondary School students across Nigeria, received brand new laptops and consolation prizes. UBA’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Alawuba, emphasised the bank’s unwavering commitment to youth empowerment.

He stated: “UBA is proud to be associated with this event. Annually, we put aside a percentage of our profits to change lives, and we are committed to doing this annually.” “The National Essay Competition has become a pivotal platform for promoting education, literacy, and critical thinking among Nigerian youth, making a positive impact on their lives and society at large,” Alawuba said.