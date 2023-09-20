15-Year-Old Student Slams N2m Suit Against Principal, Teachers Over Alleged Assault

A 15-year-old student of St. Theresa Secondary School, Okpaugwu Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, Chukwudolue Chimobi has dragged her school principal and teachers to court over alleged mental and physical damage.

Chimobi is demanding the sum of N2 million in damages for the alleged physical assault melted on her by the school.

The student filed the suit after she was allegedly brutally flogged and expelled from school following her interference in the case of a junior student and her colleague.

In suit number, MAB/821/2023, the student, represented by her mother, Mrs. Chukwuduloue Chinonso, claims that her daughter, who served as the school’s game prefect, was brutally flogged by her teacher, Chioma Mmuo, and the school’s Principal, Reverend Sister Uchenna Esther Nwoba.

She disclosed that on Thursday, May 25, 2023, a student reported his colleague to Chimobi, that while he was always sleeping in class, his colleague always put paper in his mouth and Chimobi intervened, leading to a confrontation and her subsequent punishment by the school authority.

The defendants named in the lawsuit include the school Principal, Rev Sr Uchenna Nwoba (1st Defendant), Chioma Mmuo (2nd Defendant), Augustine Awuro (3rd Defendant), and Okemiri Peter (4th Defendant).

In her summons, the plaintiff, Chimobi, alleged that on Friday, May 26, 2023, the 2nd Defendant, Chioma Muo, along with the junior student, came to her classroom. Without conducting any investigation, Chioma Muo allegedly summoned Chimobi and instructed her to lie on a table, where she was then subjected to 17 strokes of the cane by four male students, leaving her body covered in bruises.

When the plaintiff’s mother, Chinonso, inquired about the incident upon Chimobi’s return home, she alleges that she was also physically assaulted, dehumanized, and ridiculed by the 3rd and 4th Defendants, Augustine Awuro and Okemiri Peter.

Chimobi claimed that her attempts to communicate with the school’s Principal, Reverend Sister Nwoba, were met with indifference. The Principal purportedly did not provide satisfactory explanations for the assault but instead suspended two of Chimobi’s classmates involved in the incident and expelled Chimobi, causing her to miss her end-of-term examinations.

The plaintiff further alleged that the beating she got that day resulted in bruises and life-threatening scars, leaving her traumatized.

Consequently, she demanded that the defendants pay her ₦2 million in compensation for the physical and psychological suffering, as well as the degrading treatment she allegedly endured.

Additionally, she is requesting that the 2nd Defendant be responsible for and continue to cover the ₦50,000 medical expenses incurred by the Plaintiff.

The case was brought before Abakaliki Magistrate Court. It was adjourned to September 28, 2023, for further hearing.