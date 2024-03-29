15-Year-Old Stabbed To Death In Bauchi

A 15-year-old Adamu Isa, son of a retired police officer was reportedly stabbed to death by his friend, Abubakar Isa, in the Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

New Telegraph learned that the unfortunate incident occurred on March 27 after the buddies got into a furious dispute.

It was further gathered that the deceased was fatally stabbed in the neck near the throat by the suspect but apparently did not get to the hospital before giving up the ghost.

The reasons behind the altercation are still unclear as of the time of filing this report.

Confirming the incident, the Ningi Police Division said it received a distress call on that day from a retired DSP named Kasuwa Isa, who lives behind the INEC office in Ningi,

According to SP Ahmed Wakili, the spokesman for the Bauchi State Police Command Isa claimed that his 15-year-old son, Adamu Isa, had been stabbed in the neck with a knife by Abubakar Isa, another 15-year-old who lives behind the NEPA office in Ningi.

“On receiving the complaint, the DPO of Ningi Division led a team of detectives to the scene of the incident and evacuated the victim to the General Hospital in Ningi, where he was certified dead by a medical doctor,” he stated.

According to Wakil, the suspect, Abubakar Isa, has been taken into prison by the police while the matter is being looked into.