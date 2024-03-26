15-Year-Old Girl Emerges Winner Of Qur’anic Competition In Badagry

A 15-year-old girl, Tayibat Muhammad, has emerged as the winner of the 2024 senior Qur’an recitation competition, organised by an NGO, Real Acts of Kindness (RAK) Development Foundation, in Badagry, Lagos.

Muhammad went home with N100,000 cash and other consolation prizes, while Anas Muhammad and Mubarak Yayhaya got N70,000 and N50,000 respectively for coming second and third.

In the junior category, Qarib Isolo emerged as the winner and went home with N100,000 cash and other consolation prizes, while Firdaus Ilyas and Khadija Saliu N70,000 and N50,000 respectively came second and third in the junior category.

Speaking earlier, the Founder of the NGO, Alhaji Mobolaji Ogunlende, who is also the Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, said the essence of recitation was to make sure kids learn and master the Quran.

According to him, this could make them good citizens in our state, as it will benefit our community if we can catch them young.

“The whole intention is to see how we can continue to teach our kids the Islamic religion to continue to encourage them to recite the Quran.

“The importance of learning the Quran, living by the Quran and imbibing the words of Quran.

“That is the joy we have here that shows what we are doing is beneficial to the kids because if they are able to learn the Quran and master it, then we will start to have good citizens in our state at a very young age,” he said.

The commissioner said that this period was special because Christians were fasting too.

“This is a significant period as both religions are fasting at the same time. I would like to implore everyone to take this opportunity to not only pray for ourselves or family but also for our state and, of course, our country, Nigeria.

“By the time we combine all of this together, we hope and pray that Nigeria will become a better place,” he said.

The Chief Imam of Badagry Central Mosque, Sheik AbdulHakeem Akeusola, said Ramadan is very important in the history of Islam as it has many benefits.

“This programme aims at improving Arabic education, as it is improving the participants. Badagry is growing, and from what I can see today, the Quran is the manual of the Muslims.

“There’s nothing you are looking for in life that it won’t put you through, for the development of the country Quran is important, there is a verse that said we should uphold justice,” he said.

Tayibat Muhammad who came first in the senior category said she had prepared with consistent night reading.

She thanked Ogunlende for giving her the opportunity, promising that she would further her education.