15-Year-Old Girl Electrocuted In Ogun

A 15-year-old girl, Miracle Ogbonna has been electrocuted in Ogun State.

The incident occurred on Sunday at the Federal Housing Estate, Olomore, Abeokuta, the state capital.

The teenage girl was said to have been electrocuted while fetching at a well.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta on Monday.

According to the PPRO, Ogbonna’s death was reported to the police by her guardian, Onyekachi Silas.

Narrating the incident to the police, Onyekachi said, “There was a power outage in the house and Miracle Ogbonna went to the well to fetch water. In the process of fetching the water, power was restored by IBEDC.

“Miracle was tragically electrocuted by a naked cable wire of the pumping machine embedded in the well.

“She was rescued and rushed to Dave Rose hospital, where the duty doctor confirmed her dead”.

The PPRO disclosed that the police have commenced an investigation into the incident, while the corpse of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue.