15-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped In Anambra Rescued In Kogi – Police

A 15-year-old boy, Chibuike Onyebuchi, who was allegedly kidnapped in Onitsha, Anambra State, was found in Kogi State.

The spokesman for the Anambra State Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed this development in a press statement issued on Wednesday,

According to him, the victim, who hails from a community in the Ihiala Local Government Area of the state, was kidnapped by yet-to-be-identified persons and taken to an unknown location before his escape.

Ikenga stated that after the victim escaped from his captors, he found himself in Kogi State where he was taken to the police station by some good Samaritans.

He also called on the general public, particularly residents of Onitsha and Ihiala environs, to assist the command in making efforts to reunite the boy with his family.

He said, “The police command calls on the general public, particularly residents of Onitsha and Ihiala environs, to assist with the identification of one Chibuike Damian Onyebuchi (m) aged 15 years. “The said boy who hails from Ihiala LGA, Anambra State was abducted in Onitsha but was found recently in Kogi State. He is currently in the safe custody of the Kogi State Police Command.

