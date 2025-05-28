New Telegraph

May 28, 2025
15 Terrorists Killed As ISWAP Attempted Another Marte Takeover

At least, 15 dead bodies of suspected Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists were hastily evacuated by their comrades after a failed midnight assault on New Marte in Borno State.

Zagazola Makama gathered from reliable sources that the insurgents, on 20 motorcycles had launched a coordinated attack on soldiers in New Marte around 1:35 a.m. yesterday.

They arrived on motorcycles and with a Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED), apparently aimed at breaching the battalion’s defences.

However, the combined firepower of Nigerian troops under Operation Hadin Kai, supported by the Nigerian Air Force Air Component, overwhelmed the attackers.

The VBIED brought by the terrorist, meant to cause maximum damage, was abandoned as they fled under sustained fire and aerial bombardment.

